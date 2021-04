War-affected citizens given 40 more apartments

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population has provided 40 more apartments to citizens affected by the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war.

The apartments are in a residential complex in Baku's Ramana settlement.

Some 3,000 apartments and private houses will be given to martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans in 2021 under the presidential instructions. Thus, the number of provided houses and apartments to the martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans will be doubled in 2021, compared to 2020.

So far, 300 apartments have been already provided to these categories of citizens in 2021.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan provided 1,572 apartments and private houses to war-affected citizens in 2020, 934 apartments and private houses in 2019, and 626 apartments and private houses in 2018. This means that the program of providing houses and apartments to the martyrs' families and disabled war veterans will be increased fivefold since 2018.

By the presidential decree, 11,000 citizens of martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans will be provided with apartments and private homes in 2021-2025. So far, 9,500 apartments and private houses were provided to these categories of citizens.

Moreover, 265 cars were given to disabled war veterans in 2018, 600 cars in 2019, and 400 cars in 2020. So far, over 7,200 cars have been given to citizens of this category.

Azerbaijan continuously takes measures to provide social support to martyrs’ families, war veterans and civilians affected by the Armenian aggression.

The war in Nagorno-Karabakh resumed after Armenia's firing at Azerbaijani positions and civilians on September 27 in 2020. Azerbaijan carried out counter operation along the entire contact line. The war that lasted 44 days ended in Azerbaijan's liberating most of its territories that had remained under the Armenian occupation since the early 1990s.