Azerbaijan ready to normalize ties with Armenia based on int’l law

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayev has said that Baku is ready to normalize relations with Yerevan on the basis of the principles of international law, in particular the sovereignty of states, territorial integrity and inviolability of international borders.

In a comment posted on the ministry website on April 21, Abdullayeva said that however, Armenia, instead of implementing the trilateral statement, is poisoning its own population and trying to mislead the international community with its lies and slander.

Abdullayeva made the remarks following the Armenian Foreign Ministry’s allegations that the Azerbaijani president has threatened to use force against Armenia.

The spokesperson stressed that in an interview on April 20, President Ilham Aliyev spoke about the possible revanchism and threats to Azerbaijan's territorial integrity in Armenia and said, "If we identify a possible threat, we will destroy it ... because it is a matter of defence, a matter of national security".

"This is not a threat to Armenia's territorial integrity, as claimed by the Armenian Foreign Ministry, but an indication of our determination to respond to any possible threat from Armenia to the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders," Abdullayeva added.

She reminded that in his interview, Aliyev also said that "Azerbaijan was ready to cooperate, emphasizing that despite the genocide committed by Armenia against Azerbaijanis at the state level and the destruction of our historical, cultural and religious monuments, we must look to the future".

"If the Armenian Foreign Ministry wants to present what it hears in the way it wants, it is already an indication of their malicious intentions,” Abdullayeva said.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27.

The trilateral peace deal signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, ended the 30-year-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent regions came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the 1990s.

On January 11, 2021, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed the second statement since the end of the 44-day war. The newly-signed statement is set to implement clause 9 of the November 2020 statement related to the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region.