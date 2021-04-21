Baku, Islamabad mull military cooperation, Karabakh

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani ambassador to Islamabad Ali Alizade and Pakistani Navy Commander Admiral Mohammed Amjad Khan Niazi have discussed military cooperation between the two countries, the Azerbaijani embassy has reported.

At the meeting, Niazi recalled the participation of the Azerbaijani Navy in the AMAN-21 exercises in Pakistan and noted that his country's navy is ready to educate and provide military-technical capabilities to Azerbaijan.

The ambassador noted that Azerbaijan is interested in cooperation with Pakistan in the military sphere, saying that the interaction of the naval forces of the two countries continues successfully.

The Pakistani navy commander reiterated his country's support for Azerbaijan's fair position over Karabakh. The commander congratulated Azerbaijan on the historic victory in the Second Karabakh War. He stressed that Pakistan always supports the fair position of Azerbaijan and this support is based on the historical, religious and cultural ties between the Pakistani and Azerbaijani nations.

The commander also highly assessed Azerbaijan's support to Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.

In turn, Alizade stressed that the Azerbaijani state and nation highly value Pakistan's political and moral support. At the meeting, the two men also focused on regional security and other issues of mutual interest.

Since the start of the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020, Pakistan was among the first countries supporting Azerbaijan. Pakistan supports Azerbaijan in the restoration of the country's liberated territories.

Relations between the two countries date back to 1991. Pakistan was among the first three countries to recognize Azerbaijan's independence.