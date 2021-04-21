Photo taken after Ganja bombing named best in Turkey

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A photo taken in Azerbaijan's Ganja city following Armenian missile attack, has been named "Media Photo of the Year" in Turkey.

Ugur Yildirim, a photojournalist of Turkish Sabah newspaper, has captured Azerbaijani woman, who received the news of her relative’s death as a result of a missile fired by Armenia at Azerbaijan’s Ganja city. Dozens of civilians were killed in Armenia's ballistic missile attacks on residential complexes in Ganja during the war in 2020.

Yildirim’s another photo, capturing the joy of people after the liberation of Shusha city from the Armenian occupation also received an award in Turkey.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27.

The 44 days of war ended with the Russian brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement ended the 30-years-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

For about three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.