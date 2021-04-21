TODAY.AZ / Politics

Israeli journalists visit roadside inn in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli, turned into barn by Armenians during occupation

20 April 2021 [18:00] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Israel Hayom correspondent Dean Shmuel and political analyst for The Jerusalem Post and The Jewish Press Arye Gut visited the Gargabazar caravanserai (roadside inn) in Fuzuli district of Azerbaijan, which was used by the Armenians as a barn during the occupation, Trend reports on April 20.

Israeli journalists reviewed the consequences of the Armenian vandalism, including destruction, in the district.

The journalists’ visit to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan continues. They visited Aghdam district on April 19.
























































