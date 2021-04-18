Delegation of Azerbaijani parliament takes part in events within session of CIS Interparliamentary Assembly

By Trend

The delegation, headed by Chairperson of the Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gafarova, visited Russia’s St. Petersburg city to participate in the spring session of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, the Azerbaijani parliament told Trend.

The members of the delegation took part in the events organized within the session.

Gafarova took part in the meeting of the Council of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly. The documents planned to be discussed at the 52nd plenary session of the Interparliamentary Assembly and a number of issues related to the activity of the organization were considered during the meeting.

The Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation also joined the work of the 52nd plenary session of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, in which the prepared documents were discussed.

Moreover, the meetings of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly permanent commissions were held within the spring session.

Azerbaijani MP Arzu Naghiyev took part in the meetings of the joint commission on improving legislation in the field of security and countering new challenges and threats, the standing commission on defense and security.

MP Emin Hajiyev joined the meeting of the Commission on Political Affairs and International Cooperation and also took part in a session on democracy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

MP Rufat Guliyev took part in a meeting of the standing commission on economy and finance, at which he was elected deputy chairman of this commission.

Azerbaijani MPs Nizami Safarov, Arzu Naghiyev and Amina Aghazade delivered speeches related to the issues of countering terrorism and extremism, which were discussed during the thematic sections of the international conference of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly.

Head of the office of the Azerbaijani parliament Safa Mirzoyev and Aydin Jafarov, who is the permanent representative of the Azerbaijani parliament in the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly and deputy secretary general of the Assembly also attended the event.