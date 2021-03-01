Culture Ministry expands international ties

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's Culture Ministry will expand ties with Germany and France.

Durin the meeting held with German Ambassador Wolfgang Manig and Anar Karimov, the parties discussed creating favorable conditions for strengthening bilateral relations, promoting international cultural propaganda and organizing mutual cultural events.

Anar Karimov highlighted the development of bilateral ties between Azerbaijan and Germany in various field.

The German Ambassador Wolfgang Manig stressed that the cultural ties between Germany and Azerbaijan stand for a long tradition. He emphasized that signing of a cooperation agreement will further strengthen ties between the two countries.

The meeting discussed the expansion of the Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Berlin and the implementation of joint projects in the field of youth work.

The sides touched upon the agreement between Azerbaijan and Germany on partnership in culture, education, science, youth and sports, which is planned to be signed this year to ensure cooperation between museums and libraries.

During the meeting, the ministry voiced dissatisfaction with the film "Black Bach Artsakh" presented by Armenia as part of the 71st Berlin International Film Festival.

The Culture Minister also received a delegation of French National Assembly.

Speaking at the meeting, Anar Karimov said that relations between Azerbaijan and France have a rich history.

The Minister stressed that the talks held during the reciprocal visits of the heads of state and the documents signed between the two countries have greatly contributed to the deepening of cooperation.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan has always attached great importance to the development of cultural relations with France.

The members of the French National Assembly stressed the importance of further expanding bilateral relations. The delegation members said they attached special importance to culture in the areas of cooperation with Azerbaijan.

Speaking about the condition of historical and cultural facilities in the liberated territories, the Culture Minister noted that Armenia has pursued an aggressive policy against Azerbaijan's cultural heritage in the occupied territories for nearly 30 years. All cultural and religious monuments in these territories were purposefully destroyed by the Armenian side.

He pointed out that Azerbaijan's religious and cultural heritage is highly protected, regardless of its origin. The state policy has highly contributed to the protection of Christian heritage not only in Azerbaijan but also around the world.

The sides exchanged views on the implementation of joint projects to develop cooperation between the two countries, the holding of the cultural events and the widespread coverage of information in the French media.







