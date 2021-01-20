Kazakh Embassy extends condolences to Azerbaijan on 20 January tragedy's anniversary

The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan made a statement in connection with the 31st anniversary of the tragedy of January 20, Trend reports referring to the embassy.

"In connection with the tragedy’s 31st anniversary, the Embassy of Kazakhstan expresses sincere sympathy to the people of Azerbaijan and honors the blessed memory of the innocent victims who died for the sake of freedom," the statement said.

Azerbaijan commemorates the victims of the 20 January tragedy.

The entry of the combat units of the Soviet army into Baku on January 20, 1990, to suppress large-scale demonstrations of the masses, protesting against the aggressive actions of Armenia and its territorial claims against Azerbaijan, against its patronage from the leadership of the former USSR, led to an unprecedented tragedy.

January 20, 1990, became a heroic page in the history of the struggle for independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

The day of the 20 January tragedy is annually celebrated in the republic, which is immortalized in the blood memory of the Azerbaijani people as the Day of National Mourning. Azerbaijan achieved victory in the 44-day (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020) Patriotic War, having restored its territorial integrity. The people of Azerbaijan will always remember their martyrs, whose souls are now in heaven. The bright memory of them will always live in the hearts of the Azerbaijani people.