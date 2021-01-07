Defence Ministry unveils measures to improve health services to Azerbaijani troops

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

The Defence Ministry has unveiled details about measures to improve the health services to Azerbaijani soldiers, stating that the health status of servicemen is always in the centre of attention.

Mobile field hospitals and mobile medical groups continuously protect the health of military personnel within 24 hours a day. Under Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's instruction, activities are being continued on the comprehensive provision of units stationed recently on the liberated territories, the improvement of social and living conditions in these units and the organization of medical service, the ministry said on its website on January 6.

Mobile field hospitals that have been established in various directions since the first day of the Patriotic War, continue to operate 24 hours a day in an intensive working mode to protect the health of military personnel.

Additionally, several mobile medical groups were established prior to the construction of stationary medical points. The groups organized of doctors from different specialties, according to the plan, visit units, perform medical check-ups of military personnel, give recommendations. Servicemen who need complex treatment are sent to military-medical points, the report added.

The war between Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed after the latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10, with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders. The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.