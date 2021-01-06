Nizami Ganjavi Foundation among successful platforms for building consensus in dealing with global issues

By Trend





Nizami Ganjavi Foundation through eight years has proved to be one of the most successful international platforms for building consensus and mutual understanding in dealing with global issues and dire situations facing our world, Former Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ekmeleddin ?hsano?lu said, Trend reports.

“Today, I am glad to observe that Nizami Ganjavi Foundation, in 8 years, being successfully inspired by the universal message of the great Azeri intellectual and poet, has managed to translate this great ideas into national programs and projects and has dedicated their work to build a dialogue and understanding between cultures and peoples for building functional and inclusive societies,” he said.

?hsano?lu added that with thematic international conferences, seminars at various locations from all over the world, Nizami Ganjavi Center promote Learning, Tolerance, Dialogue and Understanding in a world that in many ways today is truly without barriers.



