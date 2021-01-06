MFA: Armenian FM’s illegal visit to Karabakh contradicts trilateral peace deal

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva has condemned Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazian's illegal visit to Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region, which runs counter to the peace agreement that Baku, Moscow and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020.

Abdullayeva made the remarks in reaction to Ayvazian's visit to Nagorno-Karabakh, where he met represesntatives of the self-styled entity in the region and signed some "documents". Abdullayeva's remarks were published on the Foreign Ministry website on January 5.

"The illegal visit of Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazian to the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, where he met with representatives of the so-called structure and signed 'documents', contradicts the trilateral declaration on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region signed on November 10, 2020, and completely does not correspond to the framework for establishing peace, security and cooperation in the region after the cessation of hostilities," Abdullayeva said.

The spokesperson recalled that the declaration was signed by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on November 10 and thereby the Armenian government had taken certain commitments under the agreement.

“Violation of these commitments by official Yerevan is a provocation, and such actions calculated for a domestic audience do not serve the normalization of the situation in the region. Armenian officials should not act based on unfounded illusions, but accept the new reality that emerged in the region," Abdullayeva added.

She stressed that peaceful and secure coexistence is possible through the fulfilment of the aforesaid peace agreement and steps based on new security format in the region.

"Ensuring the implementation of the joint statement of November 10 and taking steps based on the new security format, as well as cooperation opportunities emerged in the region can contribute to peaceful and secure coexistence. The opposite is nothing else but an attempt to inflame the tension," Abdullayeva added.

Azerbaijan entered a war with Armenia after the latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders. The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since early 1990s.