Azerbaijan receives humanitarian aid from Turkey

The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry's central food warehouse has received a truck full of aid called Solidarity Truck from Turkey's Igdir, the ministry reported on its website on Janury 4.

The humanitarian aid was supplied as part of the Solidarity with Azerbaijan campaign organized by the Alulbeyt Foundation in Igdir. Turkish businessman Yilmaz Okuklu said the aid had been provided by the head of the Alulbeyt Foundation's Igdir branch, Ebulfez Kocadag; the head of the Alulbeyt scientists' circle in Igdir, Veli Beder; assistant to the Igdir Mufti Kudbettin Shen and members of the abovementioned circle.

The businessman noted that the Azerbaijani people wrote a great saga against occupying Armenia and united the country's annexed lands with the Motherland. He stressed that hundreds of Azerbaijanis were martyred and wounded in the 44-day war with Armenia that lasted between September 27 and November 10, 2020. The entire Turkish people, including the Alulbeyt Foundation members, have stood by the Azerbaijani people from the very beginning in the war and will continue to do so.

Yilmaz Okuklu noted that the truck full of aid handed over to the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry was the demonstration of support for the people of Azerbaijan.

"Of course, we know that Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Army does not need this help, but this is a demonstration of our solidarity," he said.

The businessman said that the aid will continue to be rendered. Colonel-lieutenent Jamal Karimov thanked the leadership of the Alulbeyt Foundation for the aid and the delegation delivering the aid to the ministry's central food warehouse. The officer said that this type of assistance is an indication of the development of relations between the two countries and the fact that cooperation in various fields is based on friendship and brotherhood.

On November 10, 2020, Baku and Yerevan signed a Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal to put an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since early 1990s.