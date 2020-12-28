President Aliyev inaugurates infrastructure project

By Azernews





Ilham Aliyev has viewed the work done as part of the reconstruction of the 7.5km section of the Baku-Guba-Russian Federation state border highway to Masazir ring.

The head of state also attended the opening of the first 30km section of the new Baku-Guba-Russian Federation state border highway, which is part of the North-South international transport corridor and is located between Yashma and Gilazi settlements of Khizi district.

In recent years, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, infrastructure projects of great social and economic importance have been implemented in the country. Such projects strengthen the economic potential of the country as a whole and contribute greatly to the work aimed at further improving the social situation of the population.

The Baku-Guba-Russian Federation state border highway, which is being built in accordance with the orders and instructions of the head of state, is another important step in the expansion of road infrastructure and its further modernization. As part of this project, reconstruction of the section from 7.5 km of the road to Masazir circle has been completed.

Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan State Roads Agency Saleh Mammadov briefed the head of the state on the implementation of the works.

It was noted that within the project the automobile tunnel under the Khirdalan circle has been expanded, and additional tunnels have been built in each direction. In addition, during the reconstruction, a two-lane road was built on the sections going up to and down from Khirdalan circle. The work done play an important role in preventing traffic jams arising in this direction, ensuring the intensity of vehicular traffic and the safety of drivers and passengers.

Moreover, according to the project, a new railway bridge was built near the Khirdalan circle of the Baku-Guba-Russian Federation state border highway. It should be noted that the technical characteristics of the former bridge prevented the normal and safe movement of cars. Therefore, it was decided to demolish this bridge and build a new one in its place, meeting modern standards. The implementation of the project will play a major role in preventing traffic jams in this part of the city and ensure the safety of train traffic.

The new road with the length150km has 4 lanes. At present, the construction of a new highway between the Shabran's Gandob village and Gusar's Samur village is nearing completion. It should be noted that the new highway is shorter by 13 km than the previous one. Construction of the remaining sections of the road is scheduled for completion in the second half of next year.

The new highway can be accessed by road interchanges through the Siyazan and Shabran regions, as well as the territory intersecting with the Guba-Khachmaz highway. The toll for using the new highway will be different for every kilometer for trucks and cars.

The construction of this road will further increase the effectiveness of the international transport corridor "North-South", which is of strategic importance in terms of international transport cooperation.

Construction of the road will serve to further expand economic cooperation of Azerbaijan with the countries participating in the project. In addition, the construction of the new road, along with further improvement of transport services, will give an additional impetus to the development of tourism in the region and will play a major role in cargo and passenger traffic along the corridor.




