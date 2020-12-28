Security of Azerbaijan's borders must be ensured within int'l law measures - Turkish FM

By Trend

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced his intentions to discuss the security of Azerbaijan's borders with his Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Dec. 28, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

“We cooperate with Russia in many areas, even if our views on some issues differ. We have different views in Syria, but our cooperation, which began thanks to the Astana process, continues. In Libya, we are also on opposite sides, but we have shared with you our high-level work with Russia, which has been done to establish a permanent truce. We will also discuss the topic of Azerbaijan and Armenia. It is necessary to ensure that the security of Azerbaijan's borders within the framework of measures of international law. In this matter, we will consider the steps that will need to be taken,” the Turkish FM said at a press conference in Ankara.