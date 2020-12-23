Spanish media outlets talk history of renaming Azerbaijan's Khankandi city

By Trend





The Spanish news portal www.tuvozenpinares.com has published an article entitled ‘How did Khankandi become Stepanakert?’, Trend reports on Dec.23 referring to the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

The article was prepared by the Chairman of the Union of Azerbaijanis of Spain Vahid Imanov and Chairman of the Union of Azerbaijanis of Valencia Mubariz Ibrahimov. The authors informed about the history of the construction of Azerbaijan’s Khankandi city, noting that after the conclusion of the Turkmanchay Treaty, numerous Armenian families from Iran and Turkey were settled in Karabakh, but Khankandi was renamed Stepanakert only in Soviet times.

According to the article, the city was renamed by the order of Sergey Kirov, appointed by Moscow in 1923 as the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Azerbaijan.

"Khankendi was renamed into Stepanakert in name of Stepan Shaumyan, who personally led the murder of more than 20,000 Azerbaijanis and created the Soviet communist dictatorship in Baku," said the authors.

The article described in details the history of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict; Azerbaijanis who lived in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, but were subjected to ethnic cleansing and genocide; subsequent occupation of 7 Azerbaijani districts adjacent to the region - Lachin, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadly, and Zangilan by Armenia.

It was emphasized that during the period when diplomatic negotiations related to the liberation of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and the withdrawal of the occupying Armenian Armed Forces from these territories turned out to be ineffective, when 4 resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council on the conflict remained unfulfilled, on July 12, 2020, in order to occupy the new territories of Azerbaijan, the Armenian forces committed a military provocation in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district, located far from the Nagorno-Karabakh region, and that the transition of the occupying Armenian troops on September 27, 2020, to a large-scale offensive along the entire front led to the start of a 44-day war.

The article also noted that during the war, the Azerbaijani army under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev liberated the Azerbaijani lands from the occupiers and won a great Victory:

"November 10 has gone down in our history as a glorious Victory Day when the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was restored! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" summed up the authors.

Details of the article are available here.



