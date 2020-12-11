Armenian lobby's anti-Azerbaijan efforts fail in Belgian parliament

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

The Belgian Federal Parliament has again approved Nagorno-Karabakh as an integral part of Azerbaijan, a source at the Azerbaijani parliament's press and public relations department has said.

On December 2, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Belgian Federal Parliament's House of Representatives discussed a draft resolution on Karabakh and recommended it for the parliament's plenary session after introducing numerous amendments.

Although the text of the draft resolution was to be put to vote in the plenary session of the Belgian House of Representatives on December 17, the Belgian Senate decided to put the document to vote on December 11 as a result of efforts by the pro-Armenian circles, the source said.

The main initiator of the draft resolution in the Senate is the chairman of the Senate Committee on Interdisciplinary Affairs, Mark Demesmaeker, a member of the Islamophobic and anti-Turkish nationalist New Flemish Union Party (N-VA), one of the main carriers of separatist tendencies in Belgium.