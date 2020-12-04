Baku cathedral parishioners honor memory of martyrs of Azerbaijan's Patriotic War

By Trend





A commemoration ceremony was held in the Cathedral of the Holy Myrrh-Bearing Women in Baku city to honor the memory of the martyrs of Azerbaijan's Patriotic War, Trend reports.

In the cathedral, prayers were read for the repose of the martyrs’ souls. The ceremony was conducted by Archbishop of the Diocese of Baku and Azerbaijan Alexander Ishein and Archpriest Leonid Miltikhin.

As many as 2,783 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan were killed in the Patriotic War.

The work on identifying 103 killed servicemen by the method of DNA analysis is being continued.

More than 100 Azerbaijani servicemen are considered missing. Necessary measures are being taken to find them and to inform their families about the search results.

At present, 1,245 Azerbaijani servicemen are undergoing treatment in medical institutions.







