Mountain Jewish Community honors memory of martyrs of Azerbaijan’s Patriotic War

By Trend





Azerbaijan's Mountain Jewish Community honored the memory of the martyrs of the country’s Patriotic War, Trend reports on Dec.4.

During the commemoration ceremony, representatives of the community read prayers.

As many as 2,783 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan were killed in the Patriotic War.

The work on identifying 103 killed servicemen by the method of DNA analysis is being continued.

More than 100 Azerbaijani servicemen are considered missing. Necessary search measures are being taken to find them and to inform their families about the search results.

At present, 1,245 Azerbaijani servicemen are undergoing treatment in medical institutions.



