Azerbaijani, Qatari FMs mull Karabakh, regional situation

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani have discussed the latest situation in the South Caucasus region.

The phone conversation between the ministers, which took place on December 1, 2020, focused on the signing of a trilateral statement by Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia on November 10.

"The ministers exchanged views on the latest situation in the region. Foreign Minister of the State of Qatar welcomed the signing of the joint statement of 10 November 2020 and emphasized the importance of implementation of this agreement for ensuring sustainable peace, security and prosperity in the region," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

The officials also touched on bilateral relations and the development of close friendship and cooperation. The sides discussed the issues of cooperation within multilateral formats. The ministers discussed other issues of mutual interest, the report added.

On November 10, Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a Russia-brokered agreement to end fighting in Karabakh and work towards a comprehensive solution.

The November peace agreement ended the 30-years-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent regions came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the 1990s. For nearly three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) demanding the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of its troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France had been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts resulted in no progress as Armenia refused to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions.