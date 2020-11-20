Azerbaijan to consider civilians killed as result of Armenian aggression martyrs

By Trend





The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers made clarification for the order No 453, Trend reports on Nov.20.

According to the sub-article 1.2.4 of ‘Rules for perpetuating the name of the martyr and the application of benefits for the families of martyrs’ approved by the decree No 10 of the Cabinet of Ministers dated January 15, 1994, only civilians killed and missing as a result of Armenian aggression in the districts bordering with Armenia and in Karabakh are considered martyrs.

The armed forces of Armenia, along with the shelling of positions of the Azerbaijani army and settlements in the frontline zone from September 27, 2020, had also carried out military provocations against civilians in the cities of Naftalan and Ganja, which are far from the line of contact, as a result of which in settlements outside Karabakh, dozens of civilians were killed and hundreds were injured.

Due to the current situation in Azerbaijan, it became necessary to amend the relevant legislation so that civilians who died in these areas would be considered martyrs.

According to the amendment, civilians killed and missing as a result of the aggression of Armenia in the regions bordering with Armenia and in Karabakh, as well as civilians killed and missing as a result of the Armenian military provocation (attack, shelling) in other parts of the country will be considered martyrs.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.