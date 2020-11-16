Azerbaijani Ambassador talks Azerbaijan's victory on Ukraine's most popular talk show

By Trend





Turkey is now the main ally for Azerbaijan, said Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Ukraine Elmira Akhundova on Savik Shuster's most popular talk show "Freedom of Speech" on the Ukraine TV channel, Trend reports.

According to her, the geopolitical conclusion is that new realities are being formed today, a new reality that everyone should get used to. Turkey will participate, necessarily, along with Russia in the settlement of this conflict, and there is nothing to be surprised about, because Turkey has been Azerbaijan's closest ally since 1991, and it has always supported us.

The ambassador said:" We are fraternal countries, we are fraternal people. Why Russia and Turkey? First of all, Russia has excellent experience in conducting joint peacekeeping activities with Turkey. In my opinion, these are countries that have actively and fruitfully cooperated in both Libya and Syria. Who else? These are two countries that are really interested in resolving the conflict, these are the closest neighbors, these are regional power."

Akhundova stressed that naturally when someone's lands are under occupation and when people want to liberate them, preparations have to be made for this for a long time and thoroughly.

"Of course, all these years we have been preparing for a war for the liberation of territories, no one has hidden this-both technologically, militarily, and politically, but first of all, we have strengthened the country economically, because, you know, only a strong country with a stable economy and a strong army can win the war in such a short time.

Some 26 years ago, our people left Nagorno-Karabakh and other prosperous and very beautiful regions. Fuzuli and Aghdam were the richest cities with museums, architectural monuments, and temples. Now, when we see these surreal pictures, we can't believe that a nation that calls itself "the oldest", "the most civilized", "coming from Adam and Eve", destroyed 99 percent of what was on these lands What is it called, what is it? And we prepared, we built our country, we built our cities, we built our world, we became a prosperous strong power, and only because of this we were able to defeat the enemy in this war. Because we were united because we wanted to be. We did it ourselves – our soldier and our officer! " the ambassador added.



