Azerbaijani FM and British Minister of State hold telephone conversation over Karabakh

By Trend





A telephone conversation took place between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and British Minister for European Neighborhood and the Americas at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) Wendy Morton, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The ministers exchanged views on the current situation in the region, as well as on the trilateral statement on Karabakh dated November 10, 2020. They discussed issues such as the withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the occupied regions of Azerbaijan in accordance with the achieved schedule on the basis of UN Security Council resolutions, the return of internally displaced persons to their homes, humanitarian exchange, and the opening of all communications.

Morton welcomed the signing of a trilateral ceasefire statement and all hostilities in the region. She stressed the importance of implementing the agreement. The minister also noted the importance of the parties' attention to humanitarian issues.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.