Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office shares information on terrorists fighting for Armenia

By Trend





The Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan continues to take necessary measures to expose the aggressive nature of the Republic of Armenia at the international level, Trend reports referring to the Prosecutor General's Office.

As a follow-up to these measures, the Prosecutor General's Office has launched an investigation of the crimes committed against the Republic of Azerbaijan by members of the PKK-PYD-YPG terrorist organizations living in different parts of the Republic of Iraq, as well as by a citizen of the Lebanese Republic named Vartkes and others.

The investigation established that a group of PKK-PYD-YPG terrorist organizations living in different parts of Syria, Lebanon and the Republic of Iraq upon the call by Aslan Murad Vartanyan, Bese Hozat and others, under the leadership of Livan Karadagh, Hemaran Kervachian, Sarvat Bagopshin in March-April 2016 and September-November 2020, as well as Vartkes, a citizen of the Lebanese Republic, and others in October 2020 entering into criminal relations with persons in Armenia and the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan illegally crossed the internationally recognized state borders of Azerbaijan without valid travel documents and outside the checkpoints, i.e. through the territory of Armenia.

It was found that they visited the city of Khankendi and other occupied settlements, and were being used as mercenaries by the political-military regime of the Republic of Armenia in the aggressive war against civilians and the armed forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan carrying out anti-terrorist operations.

In addition, members of the criminal association with special cruelty and in common dangerous ways, with the intention of national hostility committed numerous crimes against civilians not participating in military operations in different regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan by opening fire with the use of ammunition and military equipment.

Explosions, fires, or other acts jeopardizing public order were committed. It was revealed that they were involved in terrorist activities against the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan by threatening to commit acts for the above purposes.

Upon the fact, criminal proceedings were instituted by Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan under Article 100.2 (planning, preparation, implementation or conducting aggressive war), Article 120.2.1 (deliberate murder committed by a criminal association), Article 318.2 (illegal crossing the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan) and other articles of the Criminal Code.

The investigation was entrusted to the Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Intensive investigative measures in both criminal cases are underway.