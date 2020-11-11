Joint working group to appeal to int’l court due to Armenia’s atrocities against Azerbaijani civilians

By Trend





An appeal will be made to the international court in connection with the atrocities of Armenia committed by its armed forces against the Azerbaijani civilians, Head of the Joint Working Group on the Implementation of International Standards of Human Rights in Azerbaijan Kamil Salimov said.

Salimov made the remark at a meeting with the ambassadors of foreign countries and representatives of the diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Nov. 10.

“The Armenian soldiersshelled Azerbaijani settlements outside the combat zone and used prohibited weapons,” head of the working group added.

"This is another evidence that Armenia has committed war crimes,” head of the working group said. “The Armenian military shelled the cities and settlements of Azerbaijan by using ballistic missiles, killed and wounded civilians. In this regard, the relevant departments are conducting an investigation, after which all the facts will be collected and transferred to the international courts, and the perpetrators will be punished."

"It became known that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had the codes for launching these missiles,” Salimov said. “These missiles could only be used upon his permission. This testifies to the fact that Pashinyan personally ordered to shell Azerbaijani civilians."

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.