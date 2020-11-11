Iran happy to see Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict ended - Rouhani

Iran rejoices that conflict between its two neighbors - Azerbaijan and Armenia is ended and diplomatic resolving process is started, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said, Trend reports citing Iranian President Office’s official website.

He made the remark at the 20th meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member countries via videoconference.

Iran express hope both countries will resolve their conflict peacefully and within the framework of international law.

Rouhani noted that Iran welcomes any effort to reduce tensions in the region and restore durable and just peace and security.