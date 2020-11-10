TODAY.AZ / Politics

Top official: Member of Armenian National Assembly calls for terror against Azerbaijan

09 November 2020 [22:25] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Member of Armenian National Assembly from "Prosperous Armenia" Faction calls for terror against Azerbaijan, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports on Nov. 9.

"Naira Zohrabyan, Member of Armenian National Assembly from "Prosperous Armenia" Faction. Also represented at PACE/Council of Europe. Calls for terror or war crime against Azerbaijan by hitting Mingachevir reservoir. Politician with such mentality must be stripped of PACE mandate. We condemn it," he wrote.





