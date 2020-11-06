Armenia suffers losses in yet another Azerbaijani counter-attack

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Armenian armed forces continued to fire at Azerbaijani positions in violation of the cease-fire on November 5-6. Azerbaijani army units responded by inflicting heavy strikes on Armenian forces.

The Defence Ministry has reported the Azerbaijani armed forces destroyed an Armenian military infrastructure in Tartar direction of the front.

“As a result of the operation carried out by the units of the Azerbaijan Army in the Tartar direction of the front, the enemy's military infrastructure was seriously damaged,” the defence ministry said on November 5.

The headquarters of the 7th mountain rifle regiment of the 10th mountain rifle division of the Armenian armed forces located in the village of Tonashen, barracks, vehicles loaded with ammunition and other military infrastructure were destroyed by artillery strikes of the Azerbaijani troops, the ministry said in its report.

In a separate report for November 6, the ministry said that the Armenian forces suffered casualties in manpower and military equipment during Azerbaijan’s counter-offensive operations on November 5 and on the night leading to November 6.

“The combat operations continued with varying intensity, mainly in Aghdere, Aghdam, Khojavend, and Gubadli directions of the front. The enemy was forced to retreat with casualties on personnel and military vehicles in some areas of the front. The enemy was forced to retreat suffering casualties on personnel and military vehicles in some areas of the front. Currently, combat operations are underway. The operational situation is under the control of our troops,” the ministry said.

In a separate report, the ministry added that the Armenian armed forces have been firing at Tartar region's Gazyan and Husanli villages and Tartar city since 0800 November 6.

Units of the Azerbaijani Army are taking retaliatory measures to suppress the enemy's firing points, the ministry said.

Tapqaraqoyunlu village of Goranboy region also came under fire on the night of November 5 to 6.

Furthermore, on the night of November 5 to 6 until 0500 in the morning, using mortars and small arms, the adversary intermittently fired at Azerbaijan’s positions in Tovuz, Gadabay, and Dashkesan regions from Armenia’s Berd, Chambarak, and Vardenis regions.