Turkey to name new park after national hero

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A new park named after Azerbaijans' national hero Polad Hashimov has been laid out in the Demirtash district of Turkey's Osmangazi municipality.

The park named after General Polad Gashimov was laid out in accordance with the decision of the Council of the Osmangazi Bursa municipality, Trend reported.

The opening ceremony began with the performance of the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Turkey. Then the memory of the martyrs was honored with a minute of silence.

The chairman of the Osmangazi municipality Mustafa Dundar and the counselor of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkey Ruslan Abdullayev addressed the event.

In his speech, Mustafa Dundar noted the historical roots of Turkish-Azerbaijani fraternal relations. He stressed the bravery of the Azerbaijani army, fighting against Armenian invaders.

The chairman of the Osmangazi municipality expressed his confidence that Azerbaijan will soon liberate its historical lands occupied by Armenia. He emphasised that as always throughout history, Turkey will always stand by Azerbaijan.

The Embassy Counselor Ruslan Abdullayev thanked the Turkish side for memorizing of Azerbaijani hero Polad Gashimov, who was martyred while repelling the Armenian provocation on July 12, 2020.

The speeches praised the life of General Polad Gashimov and the heroism shown by all Azerbaijani servicemen. It was brought to the attention that friendly and fraternal relations between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave impetus to the joint development of both countries.

It was noted with confidence that Azerbaijan's occupied territories will be completely liberated in the near future, and the state flag of Azerbaijan will fly in every corner of Karabakh.







