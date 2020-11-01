Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms discloses statistics of Armenia's missile strikes on Azerbaijani civilians

By Trend





Armenia has repeatedly subjected the civilian settlements located far from the conflict zone, which are not military facilities, to the artillery and missile attacks which led to big casualties, Vusal Gasimli, head of the Azerbaijani Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, said at the briefing, Trend reports.

“Over 182 Azerbaijani settlements were attacked by the Armenian armed forces from September 27 through October 20,” Gasimli added.

"During this period, the Armenian side fired over 27,000 shells at Azerbaijani settlements and made 218 missile strikes,” head of the center added. “Most of all, Azerbaijan’s Goranboy, Ganja, Fuzuli and Barda were hit by missile strikes while Tartar and Aghdam districts – by artillery fire.”

“As a result of these attacks, 27 civilians were killed in Barda, 26 civilians - in Ganja, 17 civilians in Tartar,” Gasimli said. “To date, a total of 91 people died, 396 people were injured.”

“Some 2,242 residential buildings, 92 apartment buildings and 423 civilian facilities were damaged,” head of the center said. “Some 13 facilities of communal infrastructure, of which - nine water supply infrastructure facilities, three - power supply facilities, one - heat supply facilities, were damaged as a result of the attacks."