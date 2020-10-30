Iranian MP: Iran must full support Azerbaijan

By Trend









Iran must fully and sincerely support the millions of Muslims of Azerbaijan who want to liberate their territories from occupation, Iranian MP Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini said at Iranian parliament yesterday's meeting, Trend reports citing Iranian parliament’s official website.

According to Abbaszadeh Meshkini, Iran must properly implement the comprehensive strategy of the government.

The MP added that in this regard, the emotions and demands of the honorable people of Iran, especially the people of East Azerbaijan, West Azerbaijan, Ardabil, Zanjan, and other provinces, must be taken into account.