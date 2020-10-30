TODAY.AZ / Politics

ANAMA reveals details of Armenian attacks on Azerbaijan's Barda

29 October 2020 [15:22] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Azerbaijani Barda district was fired upon from the Smerch multiple-launch missile system on Oct. 28, a representative of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) said, Trend reports.

He noted that the Armenian Armed Forces fired at the peaceful city two operational-tactical fragmentation missiles - 9M525 and Smerch, possessing a powerful destructive force, with a cluster warhead equipped with fragmentation warheads of 72 pieces - 144 pieces in total.

Moreover, fragmentation warheads were also found in Goranboy and Aghjabadi, ANAMA representative said.

