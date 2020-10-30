Presidential aide: Unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan not to attack civilians

By Azernews





By Aisha Jabbarova

Presidential Aide Hikmat Hajiyev has criticized Armenia’s indiscriminate attacks on civilians, saying that unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan only target military infrastructure.

“This is the difference between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” he said.

Hajiyev made the remarks in Barda district that he visited along with diplomatic corps today in the aftermath of Armenian missile attacks. Twenty-five civilians were killed in Armenian missile attacks on Barda on October 27-28.

Hajiyev said that the Armenian Armed Forces flee from the battlefield as the Azerbaijani Armed Forces are giving a worthy response to the Armenian troops and drive them away.

“After Barda district, we will go to Tartar district, if the Armenians want to shoot, let them shoot,” assistant to the president went on saying.

Meanwhile, Hajiyev wrote in his Twitter account today that by firing cluster missiles, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sought to intimidate innocent civilians of Barda.

"Barda is beautiful and strong than ever before with reinforced determination. You made your big mistake. Added one more warcrime to your file. Now we going to Tartar to show your crimes," he wrote.

Armenia launched missile attacks targeting civilian settlements in Azerbaijan shortly after it resumed attacks near the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region on September 27.

Ninety-one civilians have been killed in Armenia's indiscriminate missile attacks on Azerbaijan so far.