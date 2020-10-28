MFA: Missile attack on civilians in Barda another war crime committed by Armenia

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Missile attack on Barda region is yet another war crime committed by Armenia, Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry has stated.

On October 27, Armenian armed forces launched a Smerch MLRS missile attack on Barda region, killing four civilians, including a child, and injuring 13 others.

The ministry stated that this is yet another war crime committed by Armenia in gross violation of the agreed humanitarian ceasefire for the third time through the continued efforts of international mediators and its commitments under the international humanitarian law.

“The next bloody crime committed by the armed forces of Armenia on the eve of the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the two countries with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in Geneva is a clear demonstration that the aggressor state Armenia is not interested in a political solution to the conflict and aims to undermine negotiations by all means,” the statement reads.

The ministry stressed that the political-military leadership of Armenia bears full responsibility for this crime against humanity and urged the international community to take a firm position to bring the perpetrators to justice.

It should be noted that the attack on civilians in Barda comes a day after the US-brokered humanitarian truce became effective on October 26. Armenia earlier violated Russian-mediated humanitarian ceasefire agreements that entered force on October 10 and October 17.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas and infrastructure projects.

Sixty-nine civilians have been killed and 322 injured in Armenia's heavy artillery attacks on Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas since September 27. In addition, 2,338 houses and 92 multi-apartment residential buildings, as well as 415 civilian facilities were severely damaged.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.