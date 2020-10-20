Armenia's dastardly crimes won’t go unpunished, says speaker of Azerbaijan's Parliament

By Trend





Committing war crimes against the Azerbaijani people, Armenia shells territories and civilians far from the front zone, Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova said, Trend reports.

Gafarova made the remark at a plenary session of the Parliament of Azerbaijan.

“These dastardly crimes don’t and won’t go unpunished. Terrorist Armenia is killing innocent people, children outside the front zone. Every day the Azerbaijani army makes us happy with new victories. The valiant Azerbaijani army will complete the work it has begun,” Gafarova noted.