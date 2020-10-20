Video instructions issued for foreign visitors crossing Azerbaijan's border

By Trend





Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office issued video instructions in French, Spanish, German, Russian, English, and Arabic languages in connection with the procedure of the arrival of foreign citizens in the territory of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Oct.19.

During the investigations carried out by the prosecutor's office, it was established that in recent days members of various terrorist organizations, including foreign citizens, illegally crossed the state border with Armenia without documents, arrived in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, where they were used as mercenaries against the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, as well as in the occupation war aimed at seizing the territories of Azerbaijan.

The above instructions are designed to prevent the cases of the illegal entrance to Azerbaijan.

When crossing the state border of Azerbaijan, foreign citizens are required to comply with the legislation of Azerbaijan.

The instructions are available by linking to:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ky8aFxaMScE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X_-4csubZmM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jx3U6wqBiNE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uqzn9VNBzQg

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jptLT-Rb8k0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4syuUXhDIkE

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.