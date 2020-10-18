Azerbaijani FM informs int'l organizations' heads about Armenian attack on Ganja

By Trend





On October 17, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov contacted the heads of international organizations and colleagues in foreign countries about another missile strike by the Armenian armed forces on Azerbaijani second-largest city - Ganja, targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

The minister informed the heads that another war crime of the Armenian side, crimes against humanity, led to killings and wounds among the Azerbaijani civilian population.

Bayramov emphasized that all responsibility for this bloody crime, which we strongly condemn, lies with Armenia.

According to the latest reports, as a result of the Armenian Armed Forces’ missile attack on residential areas in the central part of Ganja city, the second-largest city of Azerbaijan located outside the front line zone at nearly 01:00 (GMT +4) on October 17, 14 people were killed, 52 people injured, and numerous civilian infrastructure facilities and vehicles were heavily damaged.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.