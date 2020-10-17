Note of protest sent to Russian MFA over Russian MP's illegal visit to Azerbaijan's occupied territories

By Trend

Azerbaijani Embassy in the Russian Federation sent a note of protest to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in connection with the illegal visit of Vitaly Milonov, a member of the Russian State Duma from the ruling United Russia party in the occupied Azerbaijani territory in violation of internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the embassy.

The above-mentioned note stresses that Vitaly Milonov held a meeting with the so-called "head" of the separatist regime and made a number of very provocative statements aimed at further aggravating the already tense situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan on October 16, 2020.

It is further pointed out that such provocative actions of the member of Russia's State Duma caused fair indignation of both the Azerbaijani public and the large Diaspora in Russia, and are aimed at worsening Russian-Azerbaijani relations.