State Security Service issues warning over Armenian terror threat

Azerbaijan’s State Security Service has issued a warning over possible Armenian terror attack in the country amid ongoing clashes near occupied Nagorno-Karabakh.

In a statement published on October 15, the State Security Service stated that in order to hide a series of defeats of their army on the frontline, the Armenian special services intent to repeat the terror-sabotage and other disruptive acts committed in the late 80s and 90s in Baku and other regions of Azerbaijan by carrying out terrorist acts in places of mass gathering and public transport of large cities of Azerbaijan.

It was noted that Armenia is a state that supports terrorism and carries out terrorist acts at the state level. Currently, terrorists brought from the Middle East countries serve in the Armenian armed forces and special service agencies.

The service urged citizens to remain vigilant without disrupting their daily life and working regime and not to panic. Citizens were also asked to inform the State Security Service, local police and other law enforcement agencies about suspicious persons, actions and items on the territories where they live by calling (012) 4059999.

"At the same time, taking into account the recent activation of the Armenian terrorist organization ASALA, we advise the diplomatic missions of the Republic of Azerbaijan in foreign countries and their personnel, representatives of the Azerbaijani Diaspora, companies related to our country and their employees to be vigilant and to apply to law enforcement agencies of the countries where they are located in case of suspicions," state security service added.

It should be noted that ASALA has been recognized as a terrorist organization by the U.S. and a number of European countries and is responsible for killing dozens of Turkish diplomats in the 1970s-1980s as well as attacks on a number of Turkish diplomatic missions.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Azerbaijan responded by liberating a number of villages, strategic heights and Hadrut town in military operations that were triggered by Armenia's attack on Azerbaijani civilians and military on September 27.

Armenian attacks have killed 43 Azerbaijani civilians, including three children, and injured dozens of others so far.