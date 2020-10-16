Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office disseminates information in connection with shelling of funeral procession in Tartar

By Trend





The Armenian armed forces, grossly violating the humanitarian ceasefire regime established from 12:00 (GMT+4) October 10, 2020, as well as the basic norms and principles of the 1949 Geneva Conventions, continue to commit crimes against the civilians, the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office told Trend on Oct. 15.

As a result of deliberate shelling of a cemetery in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district during a funeral procession, residents of the district 54-year-old Fuzuli Mammadov, 52-year-old Nofel Amirov, 53-year-old Iskandar Amirov, 41-year-old Elsevar Allahverdiyev, 34-year-old Rafael Nazanfarli were severely wounded.

Residents of the district 58-year-old Vasif Rustamov, 31-year-old Parviz Orujov and 32-year-old Shakir Zamanov died on the spot.

Presently, the employees of the General Prosecutor's Office are taking all possible investigative measures under the current conditions.