Azerbaijan liberates more villages from Armenian occupation

The Azerbaijani Army has liberated more villages in Fuzuli and Khojavend regions, President Ilham Aliyev announced in his Twitter account on October 14.

“Azerbaijan's glorious Army has liberated Garadaghli, Khatunbulag, Garakollu villages of Fuzuli district, and Bulutan, Melikjanli, Kemertuk, Teke and Tagaser villages of Khojavend district. Long live Azerbaijan's Army! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” the president’s Tweet reads.

Azerbaijan has so far liberated a number of villages, strategic heights and Hadrut town in military operations that were triggered by Armenia's attack on Azerbaijani civilians and military on September 27.

Armenian attacks have killed 43 Azerbaijani civilians, including three children, and injured dozens of others.







