One more Azerbaijani civilian hospitalized with injuries inflicted by Armenian troops

By Trend





The Armenian armed forces continue terror acts against the Azerbaijani civilians, grossly violating the requirements of the humanitarian ceasefire declared from 12:00 pm on October 10, 2020, including the basic norms and principles of the 1949 Geneva Conventions, Trend reports citing Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan.

Since the morning of Oct. 14, the armed units of the armed forces of Armenia have subjected the Tartar district to an intensive missile and artillery bombardment from various directions.

At about 12:00 pm on Oct. 14, as a result of a shell hit in a private house in the Chamanli village of the Aghdam district, a rural civilian Saleh Soltanov (born in 1964) was injured and hospitalized, the house was seriously damaged.

At present, officers of the prosecutor's office are carrying out all possible operational investigative actions in combat conditions.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.