Former prime minister of Czech Republic sends letter to Azerbaijani president

Jan Fischer, Former Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Mr. President,

I am extremely concerned to hear the news of recent escalation happened in Nagorno-Karabakh. Nothing can justify attack to the city of Ganja, homeland of Nizami Ganjavi as well as city where Nizami Ganjavi International Center was founded. There is no justification killing children and destroying cities.

UN Security Council resolutions 822, 853, 874 and 884 should be implemented, sovereignty has to be respected.

Mr. President,

I would like to thank you, for your continued support to the work of NGIC here we as family with continued support of our co-chairs President Vaira Vike-Freiberga and Dr. Ismail Serageldin, we are coordinating our activities.

We all believe that the way out will be and must be found," the letter said.