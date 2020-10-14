Azerbaijani MoD reveals Armenian equipment destroyed on night of Oct. 13-14

By Trend





On the night of October 13-14, the situation in the Aghdara-Aghdam and Fuzuli-Hadrut-Jabrayil directions of the front remained tense, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

“During the night, units of the Armenian armed forces attacked the positions of the Azerbaijani army in some directions of the front. Thanks to the measures taken, they were pushed back, incurring losses," noted the ministry.

"As a result of the actions taken by the Azerbaijani army in different directions of the front, 5 T-72 tanks, 3 BM-21 Grad multiple launch missile system, 1 Osa-AKM air defense system, 1 BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicle, 1 KS-19 air defense gun were destroyed and disabled, 2 D-30 howitzers, as well as several units of automobile equipment of the Armenian armed forces," the ministry said.