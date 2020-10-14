Former prime minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina sends letter to Azerbaijani president

By Trend





Zlatko Lagumdzija, Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina 2001-2002, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs 2012-2015, Member of Board of Trustees of Nizami Ganjavi International Center sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Dear President Aliyev.

In Balkans and especially in Bosnia and Herzegovina we do understand what war is and how your nation is suffering today and pain will take time to heal.

Mr. President,

You are leader who can stand for his nation. Unfortunately, we are witnessing again, just like in my country almost three decades ago, that international rule of law become blind and silent. I call the international community to reactivate its efforts in resolution of Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict on the basis of the international law, UN Security Council resolutions specifically, ensuring full respect to the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

For this at Nizami Ganjavi International Center we mobilized our resources and Members to bring international awareness.

I greatly respect NGIC presence in Balkan that was possible thanks to your full support. Having that in mind I also contacted our NGIC secretary-general in order to mobilize my foundation Shared Society and Valuesç as well as friends from the region for any help that is in our power and being needed.

In this time of great challenges for Azerbaijan I am confident that ultimately justice will prevail with all of us being on a right side of the history. Together.

I am sure that great majority of people of Bosnia and Herzegovina fully understand what are you going through today and in that respect, we stand firmly with people of Azerbaijan," the letter said.