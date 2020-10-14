Azerbaijani army destroys one more ballistic missile system of Armenia

By Trend





At about 08:36 AM (GMT+4) on Oct. 14, the Armenian armed forces brought a missile complex with a ballistic missile to the launching position in the near-border zone of the Armenian-occupied Kalbajar district, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Operational-tactical missiles were aimed at Ganja, Mingachevir and other cities to strike at the civilian population and damage civilian infrastructure.

Azerbaijani army took the missiles out with precise fire.

The ministry said at the points where the missiles were destroyed, there was no civilian infrastructure or facilities.