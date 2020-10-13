Armenian FM tries to misrepresent situation around Karabakh conflict

By Trend





The statement made by Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan during his official visit to the Russian Federation contains a number of traditionally incorrect points, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend on Oct. 13.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry was commenting on the statement made by Mnatsakanyan during his official visit to Russia.

“These points are designed to misrepresent the situation around the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and thus to mislead the international community,” the ministry said.