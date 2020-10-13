Malaysia stands firm on territorial integrity, inviolability of Azerbaijani borders - Ambassador

By Trend





Malaysia stands firm on the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of the borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Yubazlan Bin Yusof, Ambassador of Malaysia to Azerbaijan, told Trend.

“On behalf of the Government of Malaysia, I wish to extend our deepest regret for the loss of civilian lives in Ganja. I would also like to extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. I have been following the development of the conflict closely, since the clashes erupted on September 27, 2020. We are deeply concerned about the current security situation and the escalation of violence within and beyond the conflict zone which has exposed innocent civilians to danger. All civilized countries including Malaysia are against the attacks on civilians and civilian objects,” Yusof said.

Yusof emphasized that Malaysia joins others in their calls for a peaceful solution to the conflict and urges for the concerned parties to continue giving primacy to resolving the conflict amicably through dialogue and diplomacy.

“In this context, Malaysia supports all efforts aimed at finding a peaceful settlement of the conflict based on international law, including the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions. Malaysia firmly upholds the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations. For this reason, Malaysia stands firm on the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of the borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” he said.