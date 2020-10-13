Azerbaijani ombudsman circulates report on investigating Armenia's missile attack on Ganja

By Trend





Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, disseminated a report on the mission to investigate the facts on another missile attack by the Armenian armed forces of Ganja city, which resulted in human casualties and destruction, Trend reports.

The report says that as a result of missile attacks on Ganja, three children lost both parents.

“Armenia grossly violated the requirements of international agreements to which it is a party, especially the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. Human casualties and destruction resulted from missile attacks by the Armenian armed forces on the second largest city of Azerbaijan, Ganja, from the territory of Armenia, again shows that Armenia hasn’t abandoned its aggressive policy and intends to occupy new territories of Azerbaijan,” said the report.

“Such inhuman war crimes of Armenia pose a serious threat to the life and health of the population, and this act of aggression should worry international organizations, world powers, and national human rights institutions, as well as induce them to make efforts to take concrete measures to impose legal sanctions on Armenia,” the report said.

The report also noted that the military provocations of Armenia lead to the violation of fundamental rights and freedoms of people, including the right to live in a safe and healthy environment.

The report contains an appeal to all international organizations and countries of the world to demand from Armenia an end to the occupation of the Azerbaijani territories, as well as a call to take urgent measures providing for international legal responsibility against Armenia.







