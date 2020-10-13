Former Prime Minister of Croatia sends letter to president of Azerbaijan

Jadranka Kosor, Former Prime Minister of Croatia, Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center sent a letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"Your Excellency,

We are following the current situation [within the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict] with deep concern. There can’t be justification killing children and destroying cities, while entire world is fighting with deadly COVID19. It is a crime against humanity.

We have to engage the United Nations and other international organizations to be mole engaged and support realization of their commitments, especially immediately fulfilled to the UN Security Council resolutions 822, 853, 874 and 884 with respect to the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Mr. President,

Thank you for all you support to the NGIC, and it’s international status, which helped us to build trusted, respected international organization, where with guidance of our co-chairs we are working to promote rule of international law," the letter said.