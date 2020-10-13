Political dialogue of Karabakh conflict parties shouldn't be delayed - Russian FM

By Trend





The political dialogue of the parties to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh should not be delayed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

Russia expects that the decisions on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, adopted as a result of the trilateral talks between the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, will be strictly fulfilled by both sides, Lavrov said.

"On October 9-10, our meeting took place here [in Moscow], which made it possible to reach the ceasefire agreement, it was published and circulated in the UN and the OSCE. And we expect that the decisions made will be strictly fulfilled by both sides. We talked about this in detail on Oct. 12,” noted the Russian FM.